AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £105 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a £105 ($137.58) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($124.48) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.06) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.58) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.30) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a £100 ($131.03) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,728.46 ($127.47).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,748 ($114.62) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,466.27. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,899.80 ($90.41) and a one year high of GBX 9,523 ($124.78). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,658.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,651.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.90) dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 47.53%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

