Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Astronics in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Astronics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATRO. StockNews.com raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ATRO opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.20 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Astronics has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astronics by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Astronics by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Astronics by 3,063.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

