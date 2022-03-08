Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

ATER has been the subject of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ATER opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. Aterian has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $39.77.

In other Aterian news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $391,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock worth $1,186,332 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Aterian by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aterian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,053,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

