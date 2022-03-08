Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 402,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of MAQAF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. 14,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. Atlas Arteria has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Atlas Arteria Ltd. owns, operates and develops toll roads . It operates through the following segments: APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway, and Warnow Tunnel. Its projects include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and investment in entities in the same industry sector. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

