Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by 2.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05. The company has a market cap of $114.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.48. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.48.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Auburn National Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

