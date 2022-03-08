AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 368,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AEYE opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $36.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 23,684.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

