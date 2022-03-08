Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its price target decreased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

