Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $208.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.74 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $447,625.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,334 shares of company stock worth $17,352,534 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

