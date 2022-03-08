Autus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 92,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 231,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.90 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.