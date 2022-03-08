Autus Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $1,269,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.30. The stock has a market cap of $237.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

