Autus Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 279,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

