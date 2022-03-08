AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Lowered to $263.00 at Truist Financial

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $266.00 to $263.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB opened at $244.58 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $177.02 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.57.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities (Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.