Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AGR opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.33. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

AGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avangrid from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avangrid by 22.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avangrid by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 116,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Avangrid by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 64,317 shares during the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

