Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) vs. Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) and Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Thorne Healthtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avenue Therapeutics N/A -353.20% -215.68% Thorne Healthtech N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Thorne Healthtech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.15 million N/A N/A Thorne Healthtech $138.46 million 1.87 -$3.36 million N/A N/A

Thorne Healthtech has higher revenue and earnings than Avenue Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.4% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Thorne Healthtech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avenue Therapeutics and Thorne Healthtech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avenue Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Thorne Healthtech 0 0 4 0 3.00

Thorne Healthtech has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 133.74%. Given Thorne Healthtech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Thorne Healthtech is more favorable than Avenue Therapeutics.

Summary

Thorne Healthtech beats Avenue Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain. The company was founded on February 9, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Thorne Healthtech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

