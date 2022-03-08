B. Riley Trims Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Target Price to $3.50

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $68.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Orion Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orion Group by 594.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Orion Group by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

