Baader Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €45.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($30.98) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($32.72) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.04) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($43.48) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) target price on Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.26 ($37.24).

Shares of SZG opened at €35.62 ($38.72) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.34. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €22.39 ($24.34) and a 12 month high of €42.26 ($45.93).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

