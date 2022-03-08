Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,326 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 838,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,219 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,650,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,288,000 after purchasing an additional 171,841 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $6,307,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,219,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,812,993 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

NYSE BKR opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $35.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

