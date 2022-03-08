Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.96 Per Share

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.64. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BAKK opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £642.00 million and a PE ratio of 11.96. Bakkavor Group has a one year low of GBX 86.91 ($1.14) and a one year high of GBX 143.80 ($1.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.20.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.90) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

