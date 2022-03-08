Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 181 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after acquiring an additional 913,698 shares during the period.

IVV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $421.72. The company had a trading volume of 257,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,390,480. The business has a 50-day moving average of $451.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.42. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.83 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

