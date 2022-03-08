Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $9.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.27. 18,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $345.60 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $476.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

