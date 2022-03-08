Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 1.2% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.05. 6,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,722. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.44 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.