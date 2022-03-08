Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 150 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,608,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 436,671 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,832. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,184. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $151.25. The company has a market capitalization of $260.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.06.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

