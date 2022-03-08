Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,533,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,297,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,473,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,019,000. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 17,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 97 shares of company stock worth $111,666. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

TPL opened at $1,286.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,125.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,219.58. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.87% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 31.57%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

