Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Core Laboratories worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:CLB opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 2.77. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

Core Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.