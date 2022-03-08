Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $570,000 Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $1,592,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMKR opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.70. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,400 in the last three months. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

