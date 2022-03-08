Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 89,865 Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $398,000.

Shares of BNNRU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Banner Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

