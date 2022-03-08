Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.80 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €5.80 ($6.30) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($6.96) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.26) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($7.93) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($7.93) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.30 ($6.85) to €6.25 ($6.79) in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.08) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($8.62).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

