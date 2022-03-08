Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.80 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €5.80 ($6.30) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($6.96) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.26) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($7.93) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($7.93) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.30 ($6.85) to €6.25 ($6.79) in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.08) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($8.62).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

