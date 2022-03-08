Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Billion

Analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to announce $23.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.94 billion to $23.80 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $22.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $93.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.75 billion to $95.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $100.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.12 billion to $105.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 76,512,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,299,785. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

