Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 123.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,974 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.10% of Cardlytics worth $58,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $137,061.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $496,442.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,112 shares of company stock worth $4,910,379 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

