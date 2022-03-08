Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,061,961 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,061,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of Rollins worth $61,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rollins by 883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

