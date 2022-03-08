Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,146 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,451,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.47% of Constellium worth $64,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lancaster Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter worth $39,029,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1,352.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellium by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,145,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Constellium by 701.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,622,000 after purchasing an additional 860,125 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.10. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

