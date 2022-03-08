Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,655 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.48% of Qualys worth $63,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Shares of QLYS opened at $124.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average is $124.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.74. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

