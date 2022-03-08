Barclays Lowers The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Price Target to GBX 1,220

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,240 ($16.25) to GBX 1,220 ($15.99) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.69) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.38) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,261.67 ($16.53).

Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 994.60 ($13.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,043.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,098.33. The Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 934.80 ($12.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.38).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from The Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In other The Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,794.10).

The Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

