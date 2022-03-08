Barclays Trims Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Target Price to $29.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SQSP. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35. Squarespace has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $64.71.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Squarespace in the third quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 278.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.