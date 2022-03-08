Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBSI. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

BBSI stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $544.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 164,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 207,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

