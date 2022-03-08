Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,537 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 17,990 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,001,419,000 after buying an additional 294,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $772,503,000 after buying an additional 520,592 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $375,248,000 after buying an additional 87,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,178,979 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $291,648,000 after buying an additional 881,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,545,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,597,270. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

