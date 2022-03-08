Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.45

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 833322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

