Baxter Bros Inc. Has $706,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.48 and a 200 day moving average of $218.17. The stock has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

