Baxter Bros Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,453 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,455,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.35.

Shares of CNI traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.23. 99,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,046. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

