Baxter Bros Inc. Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 81,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,616,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $182.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.