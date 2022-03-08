BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.33

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $55.54, with a volume of 2016469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.91.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.
The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.66.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.39%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC increased its position in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,354,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in BCE by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in BCE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,205,000 after purchasing an additional 334,072 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BCE (NYSE:BCE)
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
