Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 973 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. 1,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,408. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

