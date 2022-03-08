Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 295 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $61.16. 1,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,317. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.