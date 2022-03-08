Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.63. 3,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,712. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.60. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $136.75.

