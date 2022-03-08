Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,168,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF alerts:

ISCG stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,241. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $54.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.