Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,917 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 751,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,253,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,055,000 after purchasing an additional 335,058 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,016,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,482,000 after purchasing an additional 310,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,927,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. 295,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,182,533. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

