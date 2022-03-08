Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 7,887 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,806. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

