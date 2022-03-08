bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BEBE opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. bebe stores has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%.

bebe stores, inc. engages in the provision of chic and contemporary fashion merchandise. It offers its products under bebe brand. The company was founded by Manny Mashouf in June 1976 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

