Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Short Interest Up 28.7% in February

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benessere Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.24. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $18.90.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

