Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $40.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

BYND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.42.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $42.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $160.28. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after buying an additional 89,171 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,665,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Beyond Meat by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

